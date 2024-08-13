Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DOCN

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on DigitalOcean Holdings.

Looking at options history for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $973,990 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $508,800.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.5 to $50.0 for DigitalOcean Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DigitalOcean Holdings options trades today is 1695.7 with a total volume of 10,872.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DigitalOcean Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.5 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.55 $1.45 $1.47 $27.50 $441.0K 4.3K 6.0K DOCN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.55 $1.45 $1.47 $27.50 $441.0K 4.3K 3.0K DOCN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $6.8 $5.6 $5.61 $32.50 $84.0K 818 153 DOCN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.6 $5.4 $5.43 $32.50 $81.1K 818 303 DOCN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.35 $2.2 $2.2 $40.00 $61.8K 716 282

About DigitalOcean Holdings

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc is a cloud computing platform offering on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses. The customers use the platform for a wide range of cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, and managed services, among many others. The group has a business presence in North America, Europe, Asia and Other countries.

In light of the recent options history for DigitalOcean Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is DigitalOcean Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,499,619, the DOCN's price is up by 4.95%, now at $35.6. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days. What The Experts Say On DigitalOcean Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $35.25.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on DigitalOcean Holdings, maintaining a target price of $38. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on DigitalOcean Holdings with a target price of $34. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on DigitalOcean Holdings with a target price of $35. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DigitalOcean Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

