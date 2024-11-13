Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DLTR

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dollar Tree.

Looking at options history for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $317,195 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $218,302.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $80.0 for Dollar Tree over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Dollar Tree's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Dollar Tree's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Dollar Tree Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $19.3 $19.0 $19.3 $75.00 $75.2K 18 112 DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.95 $23.7 $23.95 $80.00 $47.9K 596 20 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.65 $11.55 $11.55 $65.00 $46.2K 1.9K 104 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.08 $1.08 $1.08 $65.00 $43.0K 2.0K 882 DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.25 $20.1 $20.25 $75.00 $36.4K 18 18

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,600 shops under its namesake banner and nearly 7,800 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dollar Tree, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Dollar Tree Trading volume stands at 2,616,916, with DLTR's price up by 3.38%, positioned at $64.38. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

