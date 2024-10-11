Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DLTR

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in DLTR usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Dollar Tree. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 50% being bullish and 50% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $463,839, and there was a single call, worth $44,160.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $85.0 for Dollar Tree during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dollar Tree's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dollar Tree's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.2 $13.65 $13.65 $80.00 $125.5K 1.3K 151 DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.4 $16.75 $17.3 $85.00 $81.3K 1.7K 0 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.85 $13.65 $13.7 $80.00 $80.8K 1.3K 59 DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.85 $5.7 $5.8 $60.00 $78.8K 1 73 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.4 $6.35 $6.4 $80.00 $44.1K 1.6K 70

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,600 shops under its namesake banner and nearly 7,800 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dollar Tree, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Dollar Tree Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,242,227, the DLTR's price is down by 0.0%, now at $69.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days. Expert Opinions on Dollar Tree

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $70.0.

