Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DIS

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $958,121 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $924,268.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $140.0 for Walt Disney, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 1833.07 with a total volume of 6,753.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.2 $9.0 $9.0 $115.00 $180.0K 5.4K 239 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.0 $11.85 $11.85 $115.00 $152.8K 732 130 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.25 $5.2 $5.2 $105.00 $118.3K 6.2K 418 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.0 $12.85 $12.9 $120.00 $92.8K 544 100 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $26.4 $26.2 $26.2 $95.00 $83.8K 1.2K 33

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contain Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations and also benefit from merchandise licensing.

In light of the recent options history for Walt Disney, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Walt Disney's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 5,016,535, the price of DIS is down by -0.27%, reaching $108.99. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now. Expert Opinions on Walt Disney

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $130.0.

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $130. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $125. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $135.

