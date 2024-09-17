Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DIS

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $325,495 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,137,541.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $120.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walt Disney stands at 2962.27, with a total volume reaching 16,082.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walt Disney, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walt Disney 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.5 $105.00 $550.0K 2.6K 1.0K DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $90.00 $132.3K 1.7K 6 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $100.00 $78.7K 1.5K 19 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $0.07 $0.05 $0.06 $98.00 $54.0K 521 9.0K DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $8.55 $8.45 $8.55 $100.00 $50.4K 2.5K 204

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,036,843, the price of DIS is up by 1.25%, reaching $93.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

