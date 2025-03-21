Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DHR

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Danaher (NYSE:DHR), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in DHR usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 24 options transactions for Danaher. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 25% being bullish and 54% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 23 are puts, valued at $2,201,067, and there was a single call, worth $29,316.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $185.0 to $230.0 for Danaher over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $22.3 $21.6 $22.3 $230.00 $153.8K 259 494 DHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $22.7 $22.4 $22.4 $230.00 $147.8K 259 425 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $23.1 $22.1 $23.2 $230.00 $104.4K 259 539 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $15.2 $14.4 $15.3 $220.00 $100.9K 663 364 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $15.0 $13.7 $14.87 $220.00 $100.9K 663 833

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Danaher, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Danaher With a trading volume of 1,444,603, the price of DHR is down by -0.49%, reaching $209.22. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 32 days from now. What The Experts Say On Danaher

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $260.0.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Stifel upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $260.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Danaher options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

