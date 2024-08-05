Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DHI

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on D.R. Horton.

Looking at options history for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $98,533 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $165,140.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $177.5 for D.R. Horton over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for D.R. Horton options trades today is 592.57 with a total volume of 1,089.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for D.R. Horton's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $177.5 over the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.3 $47.7 $48.1 $145.00 $57.7K 37 12 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $1.1 $0.9 $1.1 $165.00 $38.5K 137 463 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.1 $2.85 $3.01 $167.50 $33.1K 2.5K 176 DHI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $1.95 $1.7 $1.9 $177.50 $28.5K 81 164 DHI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $5.7 $5.4 $5.55 $175.00 $27.7K 1.2K 44

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 118 markets across 33 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of D.R. Horton, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

D.R. Horton's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,858,987, with DHI's price down by -2.2%, positioned at $173.71. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 92 days. What Analysts Are Saying About D.R. Horton

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $195.4.

An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $210. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on D.R. Horton, maintaining a target price of $196. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Underperform rating on D.R. Horton, maintaining a target price of $154. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $217. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on D.R. Horton with a target price of $200.

