Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DHI

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DHI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for D.R. Horton. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $605,258, and 8 are calls, amounting to $449,972.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $165.0 for D.R. Horton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D.R. Horton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D.R. Horton's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.3 $3.0 $3.2 $152.50 $278.1K 40 1.4K DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $152.50 $194.7K 40 0 DHI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $3.9 $3.9 $3.9 $152.50 $137.9K 181 10 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.7 $2.6 $2.7 $150.00 $132.3K 171 41 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.4 $11.0 $11.15 $155.00 $66.6K 347 76

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 118 markets across 33 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding D.R. Horton, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

D.R. Horton's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 576,179, the price of DHI is down by -0.68%, reaching $152.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now. What The Experts Say On D.R. Horton

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $162.0.

An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $156. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on D.R. Horton with a target price of $168.

