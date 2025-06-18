Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DELL

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Dell Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $491,089, and 15 were calls, valued at $783,495.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $140.0 for Dell Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dell Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dell Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.35 $15.05 $15.25 $110.00 $152.5K 4.2K 100 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.9 $6.85 $6.85 $110.00 $143.1K 2.3K 217 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.95 $13.25 $13.62 $110.00 $136.2K 70 100 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $5.35 $5.05 $5.29 $118.00 $105.8K 25 206 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.8 $8.55 $8.7 $110.00 $83.5K 5.2K 294

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

In light of the recent options history for Dell Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,032,577, the DELL's price is up by 0.85%, now at $116.91.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $133.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $135. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $123. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dell Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for DELL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DELL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.