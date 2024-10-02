Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DELL

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DELL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Dell Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $475,305, and 12 are calls, amounting to $1,509,226.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $200.0 for Dell Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 2010.22 with a total volume of 3,313.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.65 $6.5 $6.65 $130.00 $864.5K 3.7K 1.3K DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.2 $24.0 $24.0 $120.00 $180.0K 1.0K 156 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.05 $22.0 $22.05 $105.00 $121.2K 0 203 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.15 $10.1 $10.15 $170.00 $101.4K 514 100 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $19.25 $19.1 $19.1 $130.00 $76.4K 606 43

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dell Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Dell Technologies With a volume of 4,778,117, the price of DELL is up 0.7% at $113.95. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days. Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $127.5.

* An analyst from Susquehanna downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $120. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $135.

