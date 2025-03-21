Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DDOG

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $65,100, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $410,970.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $130.0 for Datadog, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 657.62 with a total volume of 1,249.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $2.9 $2.77 $2.9 $104.00 $176.9K 776 637 DDOG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $21.8 $21.7 $21.7 $120.00 $65.1K 235 30 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.25 $18.65 $18.65 $105.00 $57.8K 172 34 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.3 $110.00 $40.9K 1.8K 72 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.5 $103.00 $35.0K 45 112

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Current Position of Datadog Trading volume stands at 1,790,543, with DDOG's price up by 1.72%, positioned at $104.94. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 46 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Datadog

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $160.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Datadog, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.