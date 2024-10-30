Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DDOG

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Datadog. Our analysis of options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $171,475, and 5 were calls, valued at $190,605.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $136.0 for Datadog, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Datadog's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Datadog's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $136.0, over the past month.

Datadog Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.3 $7.15 $7.3 $125.00 $89.0K 945 123 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $125.00 $52.5K 945 234 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.0 $13.95 $14.0 $125.00 $50.4K 3.3K 74 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.6 $13.55 $13.55 $125.00 $48.7K 3.3K 36 DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $16.8 $16.3 $16.59 $135.00 $33.1K 399 20

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Current Position of Datadog With a trading volume of 1,515,798, the price of DDOG is up by 0.74%, reaching $129.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. Expert Opinions on Datadog

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $145.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $150. * In a positive move, an analyst from UBS has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Datadog with a target price of $151. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * Showing optimism, an analyst from DA Davidson upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Datadog options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.