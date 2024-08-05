Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DDOG

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Datadog. Our analysis of options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $993,795, and 3 were calls, valued at $125,800.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $120.0 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Datadog's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Datadog's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.3 $13.0 $13.0 $85.00 $518.7K 821 400 DDOG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $11.7 $11.1 $11.15 $112.00 $159.4K 387 153 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $9.8 $7.7 $9.8 $105.00 $98.0K 276 30 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $19.85 $18.9 $19.85 $120.00 $71.4K 1.2K 36 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.85 $10.55 $10.73 $105.00 $53.6K 46 61

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Datadog, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Datadog With a trading volume of 3,507,559, the price of DDOG is down by -1.72%, reaching $105.41. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now. Expert Opinions on Datadog

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $149.5.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $150. Showing optimism, an analyst from Mizuho upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $155. Showing optimism, an analyst from BTIG upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $143. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Datadog with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

