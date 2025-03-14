Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DASH

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on DoorDash.

Looking at options history for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $236,220 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $344,342.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $200.0 for DoorDash, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $16.4 $16.0 $16.4 $170.00 $163.9K 905 100 DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.0 $7.75 $9.0 $190.00 $112.5K 1.8K 0 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.57 $2.57 $2.57 $190.00 $64.2K 2.7K 1.0K DASH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $75.05 $73.25 $74.3 $120.00 $37.1K 2.2K 5 DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.75 $5.55 $5.63 $175.00 $33.7K 626 111

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Current Position of DoorDash Currently trading with a volume of 4,037,306, the DASH's price is up by 2.84%, now at $183.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days. What Analysts Are Saying About DoorDash

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $223.33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DoorDash with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

