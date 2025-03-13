Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CZR

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Caesars Entertainment. Our analysis of options history for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $425,453, and 2 were calls, valued at $142,656.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $50.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caesars Entertainment options trades today is 1077.14 with a total volume of 1,210.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caesars Entertainment's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $23.25 $22.9 $22.9 $50.00 $155.7K 509 0 CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.1 $7.9 $7.9 $33.00 $102.7K 1.1K 130 CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.97 $1.93 $1.94 $25.00 $99.0K 45 712 CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.2 $12.15 $12.15 $39.00 $88.6K 3 103 CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $26.00 $43.5K 8 143

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across the Las Vegas (49% of 2024 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (46%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets that produced marginal EBITDA in 2024. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Caesars Entertainment, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Caesars Entertainment's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,456,873, the price of CZR is down by -2.38%, reaching $26.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Caesars Entertainment

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $46.6.

