Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVNA

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) we detected 57 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,457,034 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $1,490,844.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $250.0 for Carvana during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Carvana stands at 1342.0, with a total volume reaching 38,357.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Carvana, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $104.85 $102.25 $104.0 $85.00 $166.4K 1.1K 0 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $26.45 $26.05 $26.05 $180.00 $130.2K 480 59 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $1.29 $1.08 $1.14 $167.50 $113.2K 1.1K 1.5K CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.55 $15.15 $15.55 $155.00 $104.1K 8.2K 137 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $33.2 $32.5 $32.75 $200.00 $98.2K 18 30

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carvana, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Carvana With a trading volume of 3,489,042, the price of CVNA is up by 1.11%, reaching $176.05. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now. Expert Opinions on Carvana

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $182.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stephens & Co. lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $190. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to In-Line with a new price target of $178. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $185. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $200. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $157.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

