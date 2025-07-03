Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CSCO

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Cisco Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $741,150, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $645,151.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $72.5 for Cisco Systems over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cisco Systems stands at 5152.5, with a total volume reaching 15,494.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cisco Systems, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $72.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.44 $2.41 $2.43 $65.00 $741.1K 2.0K 3.0K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.13 $1.07 $1.07 $69.00 $100.7K 5.5K 1.1K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.3 $9.05 $9.3 $60.00 $89.2K 616 133 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.75 $1.74 $1.74 $72.50 $87.0K 9.3K 4.8K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.09 $0.92 $1.09 $72.50 $61.4K 7.1K 1.8K

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cisco Systems, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Cisco Systems

Trading volume stands at 17,927,852, with CSCO's price up by 1.34%, positioned at $69.51.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on Cisco Systems

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $75.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Keybanc has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $77. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $73.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cisco Systems, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for CSCO

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jun 2025 Deutsche Bank Upgrades Hold Buy May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

