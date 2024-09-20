Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRWD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) revealed 44 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $485,505, and 32 were calls, valued at $1,672,938.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $350.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CrowdStrike Holdings stands at 1009.16, with a total volume reaching 14,198.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CrowdStrike Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $350.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.65 $5.6 $5.6 $310.00 $138.3K 2.9K 775 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $29.65 $29.25 $29.45 $265.00 $115.0K 512 447 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $29.65 $29.25 $29.46 $265.00 $94.5K 512 447 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $19.1 $18.85 $18.85 $270.00 $94.2K 2.5K 301 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $29.65 $28.95 $29.37 $265.00 $85.2K 512 447

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 9,545,342, with CRWD's price up by 8.03%, positioned at $299.64. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 67 days. Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $322.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $330. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $350. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $327. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $330.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CrowdStrike Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.