Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRWD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) revealed 39 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $556,355, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,699,087.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $420.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CrowdStrike Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CrowdStrike Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $420.0, over the past month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $165.25 $164.0 $164.0 $240.00 $196.9K 40 0 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $13.95 $13.5 $13.5 $395.00 $135.0K 907 1 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $31.85 $31.55 $31.55 $400.00 $126.2K 327 49 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $30.55 $29.95 $30.55 $400.00 $122.2K 327 0 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $172.85 $171.45 $172.85 $230.00 $120.9K 10 0

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings With a volume of 888,752, the price of CRWD is up 0.76% at $387.98. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days. What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $412.8.

An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $424. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $420. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $385. An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $425. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

