Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CROX

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Crocs.

Looking at options history for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $486,580 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $169,490.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $126.0 for Crocs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Crocs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Crocs's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $126.0 in the last 30 days.

Crocs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $12.5 $11.9 $12.16 $100.00 $121.9K 2 106 CROX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.1 $19.7 $20.0 $115.00 $100.0K 33 51 CROX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.4 $6.0 $6.3 $100.00 $81.9K 117 273 CROX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $16.0 $14.5 $15.5 $126.00 $62.0K 112 2 CROX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.1 $12.0 $12.0 $120.00 $61.2K 975 372

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

In light of the recent options history for Crocs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Crocs Trading volume stands at 2,016,999, with CROX's price down by -1.41%, positioned at $110.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 106 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Crocs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

