Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CROX

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CROX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Crocs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,363, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $693,385.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $165.0 for Crocs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Crocs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Crocs's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Crocs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.3 $4.7 $5.4 $143.00 $324.0K 6 600 CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $5.2 $5.0 $5.2 $137.00 $88.9K 1.0K 850 CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.95 $1.85 $1.85 $155.00 $88.6K 5.5K 486 CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.6 $29.6 $29.89 $145.00 $74.7K 20 25 CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $2.5 $2.5 $2.5 $137.00 $50.0K 1.0K 224

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Crocs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Crocs Currently trading with a volume of 845,841, the CROX's price is up by 0.49%, now at $135.67. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. What The Experts Say On Crocs

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $166.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $164. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Crocs, which currently sits at a price target of $164. An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Crocs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.