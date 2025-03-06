Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRDO

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRDO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Credo Technology Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $267,677, and 4 are calls, amounting to $180,690.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $60.0 for Credo Technology Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Credo Technology Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Credo Technology Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Credo Technology Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $18.7 $17.2 $18.23 $25.00 $91.1K 83 50 CRDO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.4 $9.0 $9.03 $50.00 $78.3K 2.3K 205 CRDO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $9.3 $8.7 $9.0 $50.00 $54.0K 2.3K 62 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.5 $19.7 $20.5 $35.00 $36.9K 33 0 CRDO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.0 $7.5 $9.0 $50.00 $36.0K 2.3K 118

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Credo Technology Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Credo Technology Group With a volume of 3,029,580, the price of CRDO is down -10.68% at $41.74. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Credo Technology Group

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $71.67.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Credo Technology Group, targeting a price of $75. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Credo Technology Group, targeting a price of $60. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Credo Technology Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

