Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CORZ

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Core Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $396,842, and 15 were calls, valued at $799,051.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.5 to $20.0 for Core Scientific over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Core Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Core Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.5 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.75 $0.65 $0.65 $11.00 $195.3K 3.4K 3.0K CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.4 $3.4 $12.00 $171.5K 89 501 CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.9 $0.75 $0.75 $17.00 $135.0K 3.1K 1.8K CORZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.09 $10.00 $93.0K 24.9K 27 CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.5 $2.45 $2.5 $10.00 $85.0K 4.8K 1.7K

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Core Scientific, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Core Scientific's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,334,258, with CORZ's price up by 0.64%, positioned at $12.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 50 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $17.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $16. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $20. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $16. * An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Core Scientific, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.