Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Colgate-Palmolive

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Colgate-Palmolive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 90% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,560, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $794,180.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $97.5 to $110.0 for Colgate-Palmolive over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Colgate-Palmolive's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Colgate-Palmolive's significant trades, within a strike price range of $97.5 to $110.0, over the past month.

Colgate-Palmolive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $5.5 $5.4 $5.5 $99.00 $110.0K 1 1.4K CL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $5.5 $5.2 $5.5 $99.00 $110.0K 1 1.0K CL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $5.5 $5.4 $5.5 $99.00 $109.8K 1 1.6K CL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $5.5 $5.4 $5.5 $99.00 $109.8K 1 1.2K CL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $5.4 $5.2 $5.4 $99.00 $107.8K 1 600

About Colgate-Palmolive

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading player in the household and personal care arena. In addition to its namesake oral care line (which accounts for more than 40% of its total sales), the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and homecare products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's (around one fifth of sales), which primarily sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

In light of the recent options history for Colgate-Palmolive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Colgate-Palmolive's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 845,127, with CL's price down by -0.07%, positioned at $103.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 30 days. Expert Opinions on Colgate-Palmolive

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $113.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $100. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Colgate-Palmolive, which currently sits at a price target of $122. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $121. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Deutsche Bank lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $109.

