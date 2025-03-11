Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COIN

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coinbase Global.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $2,437,785 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $510,345.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $300.0 for Coinbase Global over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Coinbase Global's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Coinbase Global's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Coinbase Global Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $129.25 $127.85 $127.86 $300.00 $907.9K 1.6K 2 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $41.0 $40.05 $40.29 $220.00 $483.5K 4.4K 482 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $40.95 $40.2 $40.42 $220.00 $473.4K 4.4K 333 COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $23.35 $21.5 $21.5 $200.00 $156.9K 793 73 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $40.2 $39.6 $40.11 $220.00 $128.3K 4.4K 579

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coinbase Global, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Coinbase Global Trading volume stands at 1,472,934, with COIN's price up by 4.15%, positioned at $186.66. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 51 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Coinbase Global

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $335.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $330. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $217. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $475. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $305.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coinbase Global with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

