Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COIN

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Coinbase Glb. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed 37 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $267,254, and 31 were calls, valued at $2,663,509.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $500.0 for Coinbase Glb during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Coinbase Glb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Coinbase Glb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2.5 to $500.0, over the past month.

Coinbase Glb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.0 $21.6 $21.6 $400.00 $520.5K 1.4K 1.0K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.25 $5.05 $5.05 $200.00 $251.9K 6.6K 2.9K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.0 $4.75 $4.8 $250.00 $241.7K 5.0K 537 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.6 $21.35 $21.35 $400.00 $213.5K 1.4K 0 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $29.7 $29.5 $29.7 $260.00 $148.5K 114 100

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coinbase Glb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Coinbase Glb Currently trading with a volume of 4,722,980, the COIN's price is down by -4.96%, now at $181.74. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 31 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Coinbase Glb

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $169.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Barclays has upgraded their rating to Equal-Weight and adjusted the price target to $169.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

