Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COIN

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COIN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 62 extraordinary options activities for Coinbase Glb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 23 are puts, totaling $975,035, and 39 are calls, amounting to $3,498,325.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $500.0 for Coinbase Glb during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Glb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Glb's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Glb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $38.55 $35.8 $37.5 $500.00 $375.0K 599 100 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $9.45 $9.3 $9.3 $215.00 $232.5K 47 513 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $4.75 $4.65 $4.65 $197.50 $231.1K 394 998 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $8.8 $8.6 $8.6 $215.00 $215.0K 47 260 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $8.0 $7.85 $8.0 $215.00 $192.0K 47 1.0K

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coinbase Glb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Coinbase Glb Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,997,112, with COIN's price down by -3.71%, positioned at $196.44. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. Expert Opinions on Coinbase Glb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $272.2.

In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $320. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $206. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $280. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Compass Point keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $295. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coinbase Glb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.