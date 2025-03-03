Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COF

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in COF often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Capital One Finl. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $33,000, and 8 calls, totaling $1,422,357.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $240.0 for Capital One Finl over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capital One Finl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capital One Finl's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $35.8 $35.6 $35.8 $175.00 $322.1K 24 90 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $36.5 $34.8 $35.25 $175.00 $317.2K 24 180 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $35.3 $34.1 $35.25 $165.00 $316.9K 438 90 COF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $36.5 $34.3 $35.2 $165.00 $316.8K 438 180 COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.2 $12.8 $13.1 $220.00 $58.9K 235 45

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

In light of the recent options history for Capital One Finl, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Capital One Finl With a trading volume of 2,145,504, the price of COF is down by -0.31%, reaching $199.92. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 52 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Capital One Finl

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $235.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

