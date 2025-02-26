Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CMG

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $943,808 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,228,519.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $33.0 to $61.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale activity within a strike price range from $33.0 to $61.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $1.53 $1.49 $1.51 $55.00 $604.0K 8.1K 4.7K CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.25 $5.9 $5.9 $50.00 $289.1K 3.7K 492 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.85 $5.9 $55.00 $176.4K 5.9K 307 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.95 $20.8 $20.95 $33.00 $104.7K 107 50 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.6 $6.45 $6.6 $60.00 $75.9K 62 1.1K

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

In light of the recent options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 12,096,523, the price of CMG is up by 2.38%, reaching $53.72. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $66.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $70. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $69. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $64.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

