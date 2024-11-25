Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CMG

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CMG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Chipotle Mexican Grill. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $111,505, and 7 are calls, amounting to $530,228.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.2 to $63.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Chipotle Mexican Grill's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.2 to $63.0, over the past month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.2 $7.1 $7.17 $58.00 $182.1K 2.3K 263 CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.3 $63.00 $81.9K 1.1K 151 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.45 $1.4 $1.45 $51.00 $73.9K 4.9K 510 CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.6 $17.6 $18.1 $55.00 $72.4K 171 40 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $32.4 $30.1 $30.4 $35.20 $63.8K 37 27

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just two license stores opearted through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Chipotle Mexican Grill, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Current Market Status With a volume of 6,882,849, the price of CMG is up 0.39% at $62.25. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $65.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Hold rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $58. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $70. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $70. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $68. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

