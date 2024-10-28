Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CMG

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CMG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for Chipotle Mexican Grill. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,104,505, and 20 are calls, amounting to $808,632.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $39.6 and $90.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale activity within a strike price range from $39.6 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.8 $18.5 $18.5 $78.00 $381.1K 3 300 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.8 $18.6 $18.6 $78.00 $172.9K 3 94 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.3 $2.25 $2.3 $60.00 $115.0K 5.9K 1.0K CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.2 $3.0 $3.0 $53.00 $90.0K 3.3K 0 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.0 $5.23 $75.00 $82.9K 482 159

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is predominately company-owned, although it recently inked a development agreement with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Chipotle Mexican Grill, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 7,822,788, the CMG's price is up by 2.51%, now at $60.93. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. Expert Opinions on Chipotle Mexican Grill

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $67.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

