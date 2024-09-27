Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CMCSA

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Comcast.

Looking at options history for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $63,354 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $606,337.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $47.5 for Comcast during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Comcast's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Comcast's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $47.5, over the past month.

Comcast Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.35 $8.25 $8.25 $35.00 $171.6K 4 223 CMCSA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $2.0 $1.91 $1.98 $40.00 $103.5K 7.2K 2.8K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.96 $1.92 $1.94 $42.50 $101.4K 28.3K 2.8K CMCSA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.24 $1.14 $1.16 $47.50 $58.0K 1.0K 1.0K CMCSA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.24 $1.15 $1.16 $47.50 $58.0K 1.0K 501

About Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 63 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and has invested heavily in proprietary content to build this position. Sky is also a large pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.

Where Is Comcast Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 6,485,734, the CMCSA's price is up by 2.0%, now at $41.84. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Comcast options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

