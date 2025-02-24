Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CLSK

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLSK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Cleanspark. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $134,072, and 20 are calls, amounting to $955,704.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $17.0 for Cleanspark over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $6.00 $113.7K 1.0K 1 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.05 $5.9 $6.0 $3.00 $111.6K 662 3 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.03 $1.0 $1.0 $12.00 $54.9K 5.9K 757 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $5.00 $50.9K 4.7K 6 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.03 $1.0 $1.01 $12.00 $50.9K 5.9K 5

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

In light of the recent options history for Cleanspark, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cleanspark Currently trading with a volume of 16,055,298, the CLSK's price is down by 0.0%, now at $9.25. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cleanspark

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.67.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $27. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $20. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cleanspark with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

