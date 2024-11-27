Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CLSK

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $170,614 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $411,614.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $11.0 and $34.0 for Cleanspark, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $11.0 to $34.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/03/25 $4.0 $3.5 $3.7 $15.00 $86.9K 394 235 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.55 $20.00 $62.1K 14.8K 325 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.6 $5.3 $5.5 $17.00 $47.3K 9.3K 102 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.05 $5.95 $6.05 $15.00 $45.9K 8.4K 114 CLSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.65 $8.35 $8.76 $15.00 $43.8K 221 50

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Where Is Cleanspark Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 24,784,498, the CLSK's price is up by 6.33%, now at $13.86. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cleanspark with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

