Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CLS

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Celestica.

Looking at options history for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $130,400 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $422,238.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $48.0 to $57.0 for Celestica over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celestica's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celestica's significant trades, within a strike price range of $48.0 to $57.0, over the past month.

Celestica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.75 $2.65 $2.67 $52.50 $113.9K 3.6K 3.3K CLS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $55.00 $104.5K 130 186 CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.75 $2.65 $2.7 $52.50 $103.1K 3.6K 2.8K CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.1 $14.9 $14.9 $50.00 $70.0K 136 47 CLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.8 $1.5 $1.5 $55.00 $47.7K 950 4

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celestica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Celestica's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 659,355, with CLS's price up by 2.94%, positioned at $52.21. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days. What The Experts Say On Celestica

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $58.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Stifel upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Celestica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.