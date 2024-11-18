Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Citigroup

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $387,325 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,089,639.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $77.5 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $77.5 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.73 $1.71 $1.73 $72.50 $622.8K 28.7K 3.9K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $0.54 $0.53 $0.54 $68.00 $108.0K 1.2K 2.0K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $1.17 $1.14 $1.17 $68.00 $58.5K 5.5K 1.5K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $1.09 $1.07 $1.09 $68.00 $54.5K 5.5K 803 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $1.08 $1.05 $1.08 $69.00 $53.0K 1.4K 1.2K

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Citigroup's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 5,454,661, the price of C is up by 0.16%, reaching $68.87. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $101.0.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $107. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $95.

