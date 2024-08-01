Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Citigroup

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 68% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $100,600, and 14 were calls, valued at $484,587.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $57.5 to $67.5 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Citigroup stands at 7559.89, with a total volume reaching 12,344.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Citigroup, situated within the strike price corridor from $57.5 to $67.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Citigroup 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.05 $5.0 $5.03 $65.00 $60.3K 9.4K 168 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.6 $8.6 $8.6 $57.50 $58.4K 12.5K 68 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.59 $1.57 $1.57 $67.50 $47.1K 7.4K 1.4K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.08 $2.07 $2.07 $65.00 $46.3K 18.4K 250 C PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.05 $5.0 $5.03 $65.00 $40.2K 9.4K 248

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Citigroup With a trading volume of 1,772,084, the price of C is down by -1.77%, reaching $63.73. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. Expert Opinions on Citigroup

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $72.0.

An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $67. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $62. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $86. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $73. An analyst from Argus Research persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

