Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CELH

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Celsius Holdings.

Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $345,690 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $174,090.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.5 to $40.0 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Celsius Holdings stands at 1123.88, with a total volume reaching 2,991.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Celsius Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.5 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.48 $30.00 $149.6K 1.1K 201 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $1.91 $1.74 $1.74 $23.00 $78.1K 242 501 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.95 $6.9 $6.95 $27.50 $63.2K 1.5K 127 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $22.50 $62.5K 2.2K 273 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.0 $0.98 $1.0 $23.50 $40.0K 314 929

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Celsius Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,674,904, with CELH's price down by -0.83%, positioned at $22.73. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $36.666666666666664.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $33. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $39. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $38.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celsius Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.