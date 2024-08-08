Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CCL

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Carnival. Our analysis of options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $324,703, and 3 were calls, valued at $152,400.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $16.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carnival's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carnival's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $16.0, over the past month.

Carnival 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.3 $0.27 $0.28 $14.00 $92.5K 4.7K 3.1K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.2 $4.05 $4.2 $12.00 $84.0K 3.0K 230 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.11 $2.08 $2.08 $16.00 $80.0K 8.0K 1.3K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.12 $2.09 $2.09 $16.00 $72.5K 8.0K 930 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.35 $15.00 $40.2K 3.3K 126

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Carnival, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Carnival Trading volume stands at 23,473,497, with CCL's price up by 3.57%, positioned at $14.51. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 50 days. Expert Opinions on Carnival

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Carnival with a target price of $25. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $15. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Carnival with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

