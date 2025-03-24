Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CCJ

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Cameco.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $119,119, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $272,984.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $41.0 to $85.0 for Cameco during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale activity within a strike price range from $41.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.6 $7.3 $7.53 $60.00 $94.8K 675 126 CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.68 $1.67 $1.68 $41.00 $54.4K 568 334 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.0 $8.75 $8.92 $55.00 $41.9K 385 47 CCJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $4.0 $3.9 $3.95 $43.00 $39.5K 573 127 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.72 $0.65 $0.7 $85.00 $33.5K 2.3K 700

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

Cameco's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,477,771, with CCJ's price up by 2.31%, positioned at $45.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. What The Experts Say On Cameco

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $82.84.

