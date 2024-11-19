Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CCJ

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CCJ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Cameco. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 77% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $529,500, and 20 are calls, amounting to $1,480,442.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $70.0 for Cameco during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cameco stands at 8976.08, with a total volume reaching 33,251.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cameco, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cameco Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.76 $2.72 $2.73 $55.00 $409.5K 3.4K 1.5K CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.7 $4.6 $4.63 $55.00 $209.7K 13.0K 1.4K CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.38 $0.34 $0.34 $70.00 $195.3K 4.8K 5.7K CCJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $0.3 $0.15 $0.24 $53.00 $120.0K 5.4K 5.0K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.26 $2.24 $2.25 $60.00 $109.8K 38.3K 4.2K

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,893,171, with CCJ's price up by 2.33%, positioned at $57.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 79 days.

