Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CAT

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Caterpillar. Our analysis of options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $108,280, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,389,408.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $390.0 for Caterpillar over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Caterpillar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Caterpillar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $300.0 to $390.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $71.35 $70.6 $71.11 $300.00 $483.4K 273 72 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $42.45 $42.15 $42.15 $360.00 $168.6K 239 152 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $42.45 $41.1 $42.15 $360.00 $168.6K 239 112 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $41.25 $40.55 $41.25 $320.00 $82.5K 215 20 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $4.7 $4.25 $4.3 $365.00 $81.7K 25 200

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Caterpillar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 944,863, with CAT's price up by 1.28%, positioned at $353.42.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Caterpillar

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $375.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $357. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $373. * An analyst from Baird upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $395.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caterpillar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for CAT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line May 2025 UBS Upgrades Sell Neutral May 2025 Baird Upgrades Neutral Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CAT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.