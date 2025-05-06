Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CAT

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Caterpillar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $229,595, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $316,690.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $270.0 and $340.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Caterpillar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Caterpillar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $270.0 to $340.0, over the past month.

Caterpillar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.95 $10.5 $10.5 $330.00 $132.3K 2.5K 131 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.35 $14.8 $15.29 $330.00 $76.4K 1.0K 64 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $17.8 $17.5 $17.8 $340.00 $72.9K 1.2K 47 CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.55 $300.00 $45.0K 1.8K 488 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $43.4 $42.5 $43.4 $320.00 $43.4K 92 10

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Current Position of Caterpillar

With a volume of 1,131,124, the price of CAT is down -0.31% at $322.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

Expert Opinions on Caterpillar

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $311.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for CAT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Truist Securities Reiterates Buy Buy

