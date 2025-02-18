Check Out What Whales Are Doing With C3.ai

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards C3.ai (NYSE:AI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for C3.ai. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $135,049, and 9 are calls, amounting to $311,345.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $26.0 and $40.0 for C3.ai, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for C3.ai's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of C3.ai's whale activity within a strike price range from $26.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

C3.ai Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.9 $4.75 $4.9 $30.00 $48.9K 1.3K 112 AI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.2 $8.0 $8.2 $32.50 $40.9K 2.1K 41 AI PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.55 $37.50 $39.3K 1 132 AI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.78 $32.50 $37.8K 1.1K 223 AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.78 $32.50 $37.8K 1.1K 23

About C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding C3.ai, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is C3.ai Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,494,759, with AI's price up by 0.57%, positioned at $31.74. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for C3.ai with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.