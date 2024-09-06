Check Out What Whales Are Doing With C3.ai

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on C3.ai (NYSE:AI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for C3.ai.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 84%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $730,451, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $373,004.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $19.0 and $40.0 for C3.ai, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for C3.ai's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of C3.ai's whale activity within a strike price range from $19.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

C3.ai Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $22.50 $203.1K 1.5K 576 AI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $22.50 $106.9K 4.2K 2.9K AI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.65 $18.35 $19.35 $40.00 $96.7K 133 50 AI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.07 $22.50 $83.9K 4.2K 1.9K AI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.55 $20.00 $68.2K 369 226

About C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

C3.ai's Current Market Status With a volume of 4,379,776, the price of AI is down -0.78% at $20.95. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for C3.ai, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.