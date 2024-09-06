Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BTU

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in BTU usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 17 options transactions for Peabody Energy. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 35% being bullish and 52% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 16 are puts, valued at $561,771, and there was a single call, worth $50,052.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $27.0 for Peabody Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Peabody Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Peabody Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $27.0, over the past month.

Peabody Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.2 $6.2 $6.2 $27.00 $55.8K 1.9K 90 BTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.58 $2.49 $2.58 $20.00 $50.0K 24.0K 965 BTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/06/24 $1.5 $1.5 $1.5 $22.50 $45.0K 1.7K 755 BTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $1.5 $1.38 $1.5 $22.50 $38.2K 1.7K 1.0K BTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.24 $1.16 $1.23 $22.00 $37.7K 2.0K 1.7K

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp is a producer of metallurgical and thermal coal. It also markets and brokers coal, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts. The company operates in the following segment: Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S. Thermal and Corporate and Other. Powder River Basin segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company. A substantial part of its overall revenue is generated from its customers in the United States, and rest from Japan, China, Australia, Taiwan and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Peabody Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Peabody Energy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 810,728, the BTU's price is down by -3.15%, now at $20.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Peabody Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

