Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BP

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on BP. Our analysis of options history for BP (NYSE:BP) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $117,366, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,414,786.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $39.0 for BP, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in BP's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to BP's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $39.0 over the preceding 30 days.

BP Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $1.64 $1.56 $1.63 $33.50 $407.4K 3 2.5K BP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.84 $2.75 $2.75 $32.00 $201.8K 23.9K 1.9K BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.05 $3.95 $4.05 $32.00 $118.6K 622 300 BP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.83 $2.75 $2.75 $32.00 $106.1K 23.9K 617 BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.61 $0.57 $0.61 $36.00 $70.7K 7.5K 1.2K

About BP

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 1.1 million barrels of liquids and 6.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves stood at 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 55% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil per day.

In light of the recent options history for BP, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

BP's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 10,096,261, the price of BP is down by -0.64%, reaching $34.33. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

