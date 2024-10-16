Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Blackstone

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $322,390, and 12 were calls, valued at $740,378.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $195.0 for Blackstone over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.25 $15.1 $15.1 $195.00 $149.4K 0 100 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.32 $2.18 $1.98 $160.00 $110.6K 2.7K 1.2K BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.7 $4.45 $4.7 $155.00 $94.0K 2.7K 221 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.7 $9.6 $9.7 $160.00 $93.1K 233 107 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $33.6 $31.0 $33.6 $175.00 $84.0K 31 60

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Blackstone, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Blackstone Currently trading with a volume of 1,180,589, the BX's price is up by 2.06%, now at $159.54. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What The Experts Say On Blackstone

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $154.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

