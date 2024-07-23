Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Blackstone

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $468,691 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,449,206.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $160.0 for Blackstone, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $24.05 $19.7 $20.56 $125.00 $630.3K 244 0 BX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $5.9 $5.5 $5.7 $140.00 $179.9K 3.2K 340 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $150.00 $97.5K 2.1K 2 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.95 $3.9 $3.95 $160.00 $69.1K 550 175 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.15 $1.01 $1.01 $135.00 $58.0K 1.0K 312

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.040 trillion in total asset under management, including $762.6 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of 2023. The company has four core business segments: private equity (22% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (39% and 43%), credit and insurance (29% and 21%), and hedge fund solutions (10% and 8%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Blackstone, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,278,161, the price of BX is up by 1.65%, reaching $143.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $136.2.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $126. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Blackstone with a target price of $149. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $145. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $120. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $141.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

