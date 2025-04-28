Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BKNG

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 114 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 47 are puts, for a total amount of $3,322,385, and 67 are calls, for a total amount of $4,814,585.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2600.0 to $6100.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 35.79 with a total volume of 531.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $2600.0 to $6100.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $111.9 $92.2 $92.2 $4625.00 $396.4K 0 43 BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $214.8 $196.6 $205.5 $4900.00 $287.0K 4 18 BKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $517.5 $488.0 $506.5 $4395.00 $151.7K 3 3 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $146.4 $134.5 $144.5 $6000.00 $130.6K 9 9 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $304.2 $296.0 $304.2 $4620.00 $121.6K 26 4

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings

With a trading volume of 117,950, the price of BKNG is down by -0.14%, reaching $4831.6.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $4864.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $4567. * Showing optimism, an analyst from BTIG upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $5500. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $4850. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $4330. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $5077.

Latest Ratings for BKNG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

